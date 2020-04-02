You probably already know that this year is a census year, during which the nation recounts its population to determine electorate district and allocation of federal funding and services in communities across America.
And you probably have pushed it to the back of your to-do or to-think-about list, especially now with how drastically our lives have changed in the wake of COVID-19. Still, this 2020 count is more important than we oftentimes realize. Not only does it offer updated data for lawmakers, business owners, teachers and others providing services, products and support in our community; it also decides how billions of federal dollars are allocated, according to each community’s needs and unique makeup. Those dollars go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, road infrastructure and other critical services and programs. If just one person in a community isn’t counted, it costs those services/programs $19,000 over the next ten years (before the next census) in federal funds that could go to serving school lunches, improving roads and healthcare, older adult services and childcare facilities.
