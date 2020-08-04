Marsha and Durand (Duke) Johnson took breathtaking photos of Comet NEOWISE while vacationing in North Dakota this month. Both were back in their home state—Duke is from Fingal and Marsha is from the Glenfield/McHenry area—and the two met while attending Valley City State University. They currently make their home in Syracuse, Utah, but returned to the area recently to visit Duke’s mom, Liz Johnson, in Valley City.
Comet NEOWISE passed closest to our planetary home on July 22, when it whizzed by the Earth about 64 million miles away. This sturdy mass of ice, frozen gasses and dust survived its close approach to the sun without breaking apart or vaporizing, a testament to its unique structural strength.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, August 4th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com