This year’s National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW), which began May 2, recognizes the “Power of Travel” and the industry’s role in driving the economy by bringing back visitors to support our vibrant communities and small businesses.
Held in conjunction with NTTW, North Dakota Travel & Tourism Week is an opportunity to recognize the importance of the travel industry to North Dakota’s economic and social well-being.
North Dakota’s tourism industry is committed to a robust recovery which requires the return of business travel, meetings and events by implementing new safety protocols.
