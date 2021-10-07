National 4-H Week 2021 is October 3rd-9th, themed “Find Your Spark!”
To celebrate, Barnes County 4-H’ers will be hosting a free-will bake sale on Friday, October 8th, from 3-5 p.m. outside on the south side of the courthouse (230 4th St. NW).
For more than a century, 4-H has been empowering youth by giving them the skills they need to lead for a lifetime. It’s the nation’s largest youth development organization, with nearly 6 million participants—1.8 million in urban settings, 1.6 million in suburban areas and 2.6 million in rural parts of the country.
