In the United States, the Census Bureau says, around 82.5 million people are mothers. Additionally, more than 50% of American women tackle mothering infant children while also being in the workforce. Millions of others are stay-at-home moms.
As with almost all other holidays, Mother’s Day celebrations date back to Ancient cultures. Greeks, with their many pagan Gods, celebrated a unique Mother’s Day by honoring the mother of the gods, Rhea. Ancient Romans celebrated their own deity, Cybele, a mother goddess. The British Isles and Celtic Europe populations dedicated their own days to the goddess Brigid in the spring.
Anna Jarvis is credited with beginning America’s embodiment of Mother’s Day in 1908, a holiday officially incorporated in the US calendar year in 1914.
Today, Americans honor the holiday by presenting mothers and motherly figures, spouses, grandmothers and others with things like flowers, chocolate and special meals (which mothers don’t have to cook, for once).
The challenges that come with being a mother don’t end when children start sleeping through the night (though it’s a bonus). And those who have chosen to take on the role of mom know that better than anyone else. They spend a lot of their time (if not all of it) putting their kids’ needs above their own, ensuring that they are nurtured in both mind, body and spirit, helping their kids grow into the compassionate, driven leaders that the world will need, etc. (the list goes on forever).
Read the full story in your Wednesday, May 5th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.