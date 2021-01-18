Though Martin Luther King Day is now recognized on the United States’ federal calendar and by offices, schools, businesses, public and private spaces alike, the journey to honoring this National Holiday has been long.
In Martin Luther King, Jr.’s nonviolent fight for Civil Rights, he faced resistance from the U.S. government and many Americans, even receiving a letter from the FBI accusing him of misrepresenting African Americans and leading a fraudulent movement, calling him evil and not-so-subtly suggesting he take his own life to right his wrongs.
Read the full story in your Monday, January 18th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.