Martin Luther King Day

Though Martin Luther King Day is now recognized on the United States’ federal calendar and by offices, schools, businesses, public and private spaces alike, the path to the celebration of this National Holiday has taken more than 30 plus years.

In Martin Luther King, Jr.’s nonviolent fight for Civil Rights, he faced resistance from the U.S. government and many Americans, even receiving a letter from the FBI accusing him of misrepresenting African Americans and leading a fraudulent movement, calling him evil and not-so-subtly suggesting he take his own life to right his wrongs.

