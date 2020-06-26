June of 2020 has not been easy. The murder of George Floyd sparked protests and riots all around the world. What some don’t know, is that these are not the first riots the month of June has hosted. However, the June 28th, 1969 Stonewall Riots occurred not because of racial injustice, but rather for the rights of the LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, +) community.
The events of June 28th, 1969 began with eight police officers raiding a gay bar in New York known as the Stonewall Inn. Civilians within the bar began to fight back, and thus the infamous Stonewall Riots were initiated. Though this was not the beginning of the fight for civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community, the Stonewall Riot was the catalyst to what would become the largest advancement in LGBTQ+ rights in America.
