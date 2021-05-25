On May 26, 1920, baby Norma Egstrom was born in Jamestown, North Dakota. Better known by her stage name Peggy Lee, this child went on to forge a successful and fulfilling career as an internationally renowned, world-class singer and songwriter. This year, May 26th marks her 101st birthday.
Peggy Lee attended public school in Wimbledon, where her father was stationed as an agent for the Midland Continental Railroad. During her high school years, she performed with a small band, sang nights at a Valley City restaurant and secured her first “professional” appearance when she performed on the radio at KOVC, Valley City, in November 1936. A month later, she performed live at the Valley City Eagles Club during their New Year’s Eve celebration and not after that was given a 15-minute radio show at the station by manager Robert Ingstad.
