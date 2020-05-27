Norma Egstrom, better known as Peggy Lee, was one of the most important musical influences of the 20th, becoming the first female artist nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1958. In 2020, the world celebrates her centennial birthday, taking time to recognize her incredible contributions to jazz and popular music.
The Ultimate Peggy Lee Collection was released in April of this year and fans are now awaiting its CD and vinyl release on June 19th.
BBC Radio, CNN Entertainment, Spotify and various other online and print media are celebrating Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday with tributes, articles and playlists dedicated to the unequaled Peggy Lee.
Timeless Influence
A panel discussion with Lee’s granddaughter Holly Foster Wells and moderator Scott Goldman, who were joined by Grammy winners Billie Eilish and K.D. Lang and Grammy-nominated Eric Burton (of Black Pumas), was a “birthday toast” to the late singer late on Tuesday morning. The participants talked about Peggy Lee’s life, career, lasting legacy and her influence on singers-songwriters then and now.
“Her delivery of every word and every phrase and everything just sits so right…and I’ve taken that as a huge inspiration for everything that I’ve created,” Eilish said. “[Her music] just takes you with it. It leads the way. [It] takes control of me when I listen. It is the boss when I listen. It grabs you and it pulls you in.”
