Peggy Lee is a cultural icon whose roots are proudly set deep in the area around Barnes County and even beyond – and so Myron Sommerfeld, a devoted fan of Peggy Lee and local musician in his own right has set out to bring Peggy Lee Day to Valley City this weekend.
“It’s the kickoff to Rally in the Valley,” Sommerfeld told the Times-Record.
Peggy Lee’s birthday is always celebrated in Wimbledon, home to the Midland Continental Depot museum which serves as an archive of all things Peggy Lee, but Sommerfeld noted that Lee’s influence touched many places in the region, from Jamestown where she was born to Valley City and beyond. As such, he wants to bring a regular celebration of Peggy Lee – born Norma Egstrom – to the heart of Barnes County.
The concert will kick things off at 7 p.m. at the Valley City State University Performing Arts Center. Following Sommerfeld’s performance will be an ice cream social, featuring pink ice cream – Peggy Lee’s favorite color – and coffee sponsored by local coffee shop Alley Beans.
The event is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Barnes County Food Pantry. Those donations will be collected by the Valley City Lion’s Club.
The plans are to make Peggy Lee Day an annual event every third Friday in June, to hopefully be a permanent kickoff to Rally in the Valley.
And to mark this inaugural Peggy Lee Day, a mural is expected to be completed by the Friday event. Located down Central Avenue, on the alley wall across from L&H Shoe Shop, the mural showcases the glamor and style of Peggy Lee stemming from her humble origins.
