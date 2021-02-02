With the financial help of two local organizations City-County Health District (CCHD), Valley City, was able to purchase a new Plusoptix vision screening system for the early detection of vision disorders in children (preventative eye care). These vision disorders can cause permanent loss of vision if they are not detected and treated in the early years of a child’s life.
Through generous donations from the Valley City Lions Club and Valley City Eagles Aerie 2192, this new system will replace the Sloan Letters and Lea Symbols vision charts utilized for many years at the public health unit.
