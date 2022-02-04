CBS Sunday Morning announced it would air the interview between Mo Rocca and Peggy Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, next Sunday, February 6. The show airs at 8 to 9:30 a.m. Central Time on CBS. The interview was filmed on March 20 2021 at Wimbledon’s Midland Continental Railroad Transportation Museum. Norma Delores Egstrom - later known to the world as singer & actress Peggy Lee – called the Midland Continental Depot ‘home’ during her high school years. Her father was Wimbledon’s Depot Agent in the 1930’s. The restored Depot is now a museum, chronicling Peggy Lee’s life and music on the second floor and the history of the Midland Continental Railroad on the ground floor.
