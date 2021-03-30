Barnes County: Due to extremely high winds, waves are washing up onto roadways in numerous locations and causing icy conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while crossing open areas of water.
CAUTION: High Wind is Washing Water Over Roadways in Our Area
