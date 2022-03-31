Carter Hass, was selected as one of the winners of the Americanism Essay Contest. He will attending the awards ceremony on Monday, April 4th at the Valley City Eagles Club. The essay theme this year was “Why should we honor and respect our Veterans?”
Participants in 7th and 8th grade were to submit an essay of 300 words or less addressing the annual theme. All essays were to be written in ink, typed or produced on a computer. The criteria for judging of the essays were originality, adherence to theme and literary composition.
