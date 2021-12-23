Wally Kruger built his Christmas tree as a small project to keep him occupied during the long North Dakota winter, but almost 30 years later that tree has grown into a family Christmas tradition, carried across hundreds of miles and multiple generations.
“It’s something my father built in the 90’s and I respected my father, he taught me a lot. Then he passed in 2000 from cancer … and I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him,” Ron Kruger, Wally’s son, said. “I know he’s looking down, seeing the tree and he’s proud.”
