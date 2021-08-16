Farmers, crop advisers and agricultural industry representatives will have an opportunity to view field research trials and receive production recommendations on corn, soybeans and dry edible beans during a row crop tour on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).
This field tour follows an NDSU Extension virtual crop and soil meeting broadcast from the Carrington center starting at 9:30 a.m.
“We are encouraging everyone to participate in the full day’s agenda,” says Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at the center.
