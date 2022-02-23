Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States – according to the Centers for Disease Control, it amounts to one in every four deaths.
Valley City Cardiac Ready Community works to try and address this problem, by empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to perform life saving techniques at times when seconds are all that stand between life and death.
“Heart disease is one of the highest causes of death. It’s nothing new,” Alana McClellan, RN with CHI Mercy Health. “It has to be a community thing where we take learning CPR and AED seriously. If you have a cardiac arrest, every minute that goes by your chance of survival is ten percent less. Knowing CPR … the ambulance may not get there for ten minutes. The people that are with the one (suffering cardiac arrest) need to be the ones who know how to do it.”
Valley City has been a cardiac-ready community since 2017, a designation from the North Dakota state health department. Their core group consists of Valley City State University representatives as well as the Barnes County Ambulance, CHI Mercy Health, Sanford Clinic, Essentia Clinic, City County Health Department and Barnes County Dispatch and Emergency Responders.
According to their press release, Cardiac Ready Community focuses awareness and education on heart attack, cardiac arrest, blood pressure control, prevention as well as how to do hands-only CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
They offer quarterly community CPR, AED and first-aid classes, with the next class scheduled on February 28th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health hospital. There is a $50 registration fee for this class, and you can sign up by contacting McClellan at 701-840-1009 or 701-845-6400 or by email at alana.mcclellan@commonspsirit.org.
Controlling blood pressure is one of the key ways to prevent heart disease and strokes, the release said. High blood pressure is frequently called the “silent killer”, because it doesn’t have symptoms but dramatically increases your risk of death from heart disease or stroke. The release goes on to encourage you to know your blood pressure numbers, citing 120/80 as the normal range. Above that, the release states, you are at-risk for heart disease.
If you run a business in town that does not have AED devices or training in their use, the Cardiac Ready Community team is willing to donate their time to come out to your business and provide an AED and the knowledge to use it.
