The Coombs family is raising money to pay for the costs of care for two of their young children, in particular their 5-year-old son Colt, who suffered serious injuries following a car accident on February 25th.
Chris Coombs grew up in Valley City, and still lives in the area, working as a pastor in Aneta and a local truck driver. He has also served in the North Dakota National Guard, serving tours of duty in Iraq and also in Kosovo. It was Chris who was driving on the night of the accident, on the road to Hannaford when he collided with a vehicle recently abandoned on the road, according to the GiveSendGo page. His work truck was totaled and two of his children, five-year-old Colt and two-year-old Cambrie, suffered injury. Both were transferred to Cooperstown Hospital by ambulance, and then were air-lifted to the nearest children’s hospital.
While Cambrie suffered relatively minor cuts and bruises on her head, neck and hands, Colt is in critical condition after sustaining a fractured skull, a broken collarbone and small internal lacerations on his liver, kidney and lung. He has had surgery to remove part of his skull that was pushing into his brain and will need a titanium plate put in to replace the area of his broken skull once the swelling has reduced, according to the GiveSendGo.
The Times-Record spoke to Chris, who confirmed that as of March 3rd Colt remains alive, but in very serious condition.
“Right now, Colt does have some reactions in some of his limbs … he had a lot of damage in his MRI in the frontal cortex…two outer layers of his brain…his brain needs to repair and clean itself,” Coombs said. “He can’t quite open his eyes, but when you open his eyes with his fingers he looks around and watches you … so they don’t know if it’ll be weeks or months or years in his recovery, but the good thing is is that he’s not dead, he’s recovering and he’s making good steps. We’re kind of hopeful he can get to kindergarten in August.”
The GiveSendGo can be found at https://www.givesendgo.com/hopeforcolt. Though there is cause for hope, Colt’s condition will require a lot of recovery time.
“Really we’re just thankful … and we have the opportunity to help him learn and walk and talk,” Chris said. “We could be having a funeral.”
The Times-Record extends its sincere hopes for the family and for Colt’s recovery, and we encourage anyone able to give to do so.
