BISMARCK – The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will facilitate this year’s Wreaths Across America event at the ND Veterans Cemetery on December 17th starting promptly at 11am. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 9,000 - with a holiday wreath. The event will occur simultaneously with over 3,400 other ceremonies at locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service.

 

