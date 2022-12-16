BISMARCK – The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will facilitate this year’s Wreaths Across America event at the ND Veterans Cemetery on December 17th starting promptly at 11am. The event will culminate with adorning all gravesites – over 9,000 - with a holiday wreath. The event will occur simultaneously with over 3,400 other ceremonies at locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad; and will be highlighted by the placement of military service ceremonial wreaths by veterans of each respective service.
“What makes the Wreaths Across America ceremony very special is the critical role the community plays in making it a success,” said Lt Col Sean Johnson, Chief of Staff for Missions for the ND Wing Civil Air Patrol. “From sponsoring the wreaths for each gravesite, to nominating and providing veterans to place ceremonial wreaths during the formal event, to working together after the ceremony to lay the sponsored wreaths at each gravesite – it is the community working together to fulfill the WAA Mission which makes this event so special.”
Attendees properly attired for winter weather are welcome to attend the event and help place the gravesite wreaths afterward. Parking will be more challenging than previous years due to the amount of snow, so carpooling and early arrival is encouraged. Participants should also be prepared to walk if they have to park further away. Many headstones are also buried. The public is asked not to use metal shovels to move snow from gravesites to avoid damaging grave markers.
This year’s ceremony will be conducted inside the Chapel due to the cold weather expected. Limited seating will be available on a first come first serve basis inside the Chapel building. CAP asks that that participants allow those especially sensitive to being outside in the cold for long periods to take advantage of this indoor seating. The ceremony will also be broadcast on the PA system outside the chapel, as well as on Facebook live through the Wreaths Across America-Bismarck page. The public is encouraged to stay in their vehicles and watch the ceremony on a smart device to stay warm.
This will be the ninth year in a row that Bismarck CAP, with the support of the community, was able to sponsor a wreath for every gravesite. Wreath placement reinforces the mission of WAA – Remembering those who have fallen in the service of our nation, Honoring those who have and continue to serve America in the Armed Forces; and Teaching our children that freedom comes with a price, but a life of freedom is priceless.
The wreaths are delivered to participating WAA sites by trucking companies from across the nation at no charge. Britton Trucking out of Grand Forks has delivered the wreaths to the ND Vets Cemetery in past years.