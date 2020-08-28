Those countries all had a unique way to preserve a cultural food: Dry berries mixed with dried meat and tallow make Native American pemmican, the Germans love their fermented sauerkraut, North Dakotans tend to appreciate pickled beets, and the Chinese were among the first to smoke bacon.
Drying, fermenting, pickling, and smoking - all those are ways to preserve foods for future uses. Today, we would just can it. But to get from pemmican to canning, we have to go back to France, about the time of the first state university opening in North Carolina, when George Washington was president of the United States.
Read the full story in your Weekend Edition, Aug. 28th-30th, Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.