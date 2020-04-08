Candidates running in the 2020 City of Valley City election have been identified, and the official Ballot order was determined on April 6th.
Candidates for city offices must collect signatures of 10% of the electors who voted in the last city election (133 for Commissioner and Municipal Judge Candidates; 128 for Park Board Candidates), which were due, along with a completed Statement of Interests by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6th.
The City of Valley City's regular election will take place on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, administered by Barnes County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this election will be Vote-By-Mail only, with no in-person voting on election day.
