Cal Ripken Team at RedHawks

Back row l-r: Riggs Kasowski, Coach Jeremy Wiebe, Lincoln Berg, Cody Svenningsen, Coach Josh Kasowski, Garet Goven, Beck Dietrich, Kallen Hansen, Coach T.J. Hansen.

Front row l-r: Camden Larson, Riley Roelfsema, Gavin Wiebe, Gray Kasowski, Brody Kalbrener, Brody Metcalg, Braeden Schulz, Brekken Thornton. Holding banner: Kayson Ziemba Not Pictured: Coach Ross Berg.

It is a moment they won’t soon forget the Valley City 11U Cal Ripken team got a chance to be on the field at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

The 2023 North Dakota 11U Cal Ripken State Champs were recognized by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks before a game with Lake County last week.

