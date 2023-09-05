It is a moment they won’t soon forget the Valley City 11U Cal Ripken team got a chance to be on the field at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.
The 2023 North Dakota 11U Cal Ripken State Champs were recognized by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks before a game with Lake County last week.
One-by-one, the players and coaches were introduced to the pregame crowd.
The appearance is part of a program put by the RedHawks in which players and coaches get a ticket to the game, a ballpark meal, get introduced by name on the field and remain on the field during the National Anthem.
And of course the get high-five SuperFan, one of the RedHawks mascots.
After the anthem, the player and coaches stood in front of moms and dads for the obligatory photo opportunity with the State Champions 2023 banner stretched out in front of them.
The VC Cal Ripken 11U team defeated Dickinson 8-2 in the championship game of the state tournament which was held in Wahpeton July 27th to the 30th. The first ever chartered Cal Ripken team for Valley City ended the season 23-11.