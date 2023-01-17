The 2023 edition of the Valley City Cafe Concert will be held Saturday, January 21st, Sunday, January 22nd and Monday, January 23rd. The Saturday and Monday performance will be at 7pm and the Sunday matinee will be at 3pm. All shows will be held in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
This year’s theme will be Karaoke Classics. It will feature the senior, varsity and show choirs along with the jazz band. There will be solos and groups and the seventh and eighth grade choirs will also be joining in.
Admission is: Table seats $8 and bleacher seats, which will be available at the door, are $7 for adults and $6 for students.
For more information, contact ticket sales chair, Lori Jury at 845-1558, 701-490-1034 or jljury2@msn.comBe sure and pick up your Tuesday, January 17th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.