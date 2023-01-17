Cafe Concert - Karaokee Classics

The 2023 edition of the Valley City Cafe Concert will be held Saturday, January 21st, Sunday, January 22nd and Monday, January 23rd. The Saturday and Monday performance will be at 7pm and the Sunday matinee will be at 3pm. All shows will be held in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

This year’s theme will be Karaoke Classics. It will feature the senior, varsity and show choirs along with the jazz band. There will be solos and groups and the seventh and eighth grade choirs will also be joining in.

