EXCLUSIVE: District leaders talk CPAC, midterms and fiscal policy
All three of Valley City’s district leadership – Representatives Dwight Kiefert and Cole Christensen and Senator Mike Wobbema – were recognized and awarded at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference for their conservative voting record.
Only Wobbema and Christensen were able to attend the event in Florida these year, and both came away with insights from where the future of conservatism is headed and what may be in store as Republicans and Democrats, establishment and outsiders all look towards the midterm election season.
For Wobbema, one of the big takeaways he found at CPAC was the emphasis on principles over partisan politics.
