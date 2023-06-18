Davis Buttke - Quilt of Valor

Top row L-R, Diane Skramstad and Sharon Lindemann. Bottom row, Shirley Pfaff, Davis Buttke and Kathy Lemna. Submitted photo

The Atonement Cross Piecers Chapter of Quilts of Valor was proud to award a deserving quilt to Davis Buttke at the Valley City Eagles recently.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a volunteer organization in every state whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. Those members presenting the quilt to Davis were Shirley Pfaff, Kathy Lemna, Diane Skramstad and Sharon Lindemann. The quilt consists of three layers; the top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics representing the many individuals and communities, the batting or center represents warmth and the bottom layer, the backing, represents strength. When a Quilt of Valor is presented, it is given with a hug, the final physical contact given by the makers.

Recommended for you