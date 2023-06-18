The Atonement Cross Piecers Chapter of Quilts of Valor was proud to award a deserving quilt to Davis Buttke at the Valley City Eagles recently.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a volunteer organization in every state whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. Those members presenting the quilt to Davis were Shirley Pfaff, Kathy Lemna, Diane Skramstad and Sharon Lindemann. The quilt consists of three layers; the top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics representing the many individuals and communities, the batting or center represents warmth and the bottom layer, the backing, represents strength. When a Quilt of Valor is presented, it is given with a hug, the final physical contact given by the makers.
Davis served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. Davis did his basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington, and advanced training at Fort Story, Virginia, and became an amphibious landing craft operator. He was deployed to Vietnam in September 1970. At first he was on a small ship that delivered jet fuel up and down the coast. His job was to operate the 50-caliber machine gun when the Viet Con forces would try to blow up the ships and the men on them. Then for several months he worked with some highly trained personnel on patrol throughout the north half of Vietnam. The last few months he was a machine gunner on truck convoys throughout the central highlands where he provided security to avoid ambush. He saw a lot of country as his assignment took him along the Pacific coast and through most of the central highlands. Some towns that he got to be in were Da Nang, Qui Nahon, Phan Rang, Na Trang, Phan Thiet, Camron Bay and Bon Me Thout. After returning to the USA, Davis was stationed at Fort Story where he was a V.I.P. landing craft operator giving demonstration rides to politicians and high ranking military personnel.
Davis received many awards for his time in service. These include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/BO Device, Expert Badge (grenade), and Sharpshooter badge (M-16). Like many soldiers returning from Vietnam Davis did not receive a warm welcome home but was met by protesters and derision. As he looks back on his service in Vietnam, he is proud that what he did saved many lives and that he did it for his country.
Davis was also awarded a Vietnam War Commemoration Pin.
As we serve, honor and comfort this veteran, we will never know the depth of his sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America. We are indeed grateful for Davis Buttke’s service.
