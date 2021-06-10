Barnes County Emergency Services Manager Sue Lloyd is informing the public that the Board of Barnes County Commissioners has rescinded the proclamation of the county-wide burn ban, meaning the ban is canceled, effective June 10th. The burn ban was due to abnormally dry conditions in the area. The Fire Danger Rating is available at the following website: www.nd.gov/dcs
