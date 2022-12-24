Census Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today welcomed the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau that show North Dakota’s population reached a new all-time high of 779,261 residents as of July 1, 2022.

The estimate released today represents an increase of 4,313 residents from last year’s estimate and is 167 residents more than the official 2020 census count. North Dakota was among 32 states that saw their population estimates increase this year.

Recommended for you