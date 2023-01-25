ND Highway

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and North Dakota Department of Transportation Division Director for Planning and Asset Management Director Scott Zainhofsky unveiled the new tourism and marketing campaign, and the 100th anniversary edition of the North Dakota state highway map today.

The 2023 campaign was developed from image and advertising effectiveness research that took place in 2022. The campaign, called Hello, builds on feedback showing that North Dakota defies expectations with its vast outdoors, exciting events and cities, friendly people and affordability. The campaign’s messaging conveys a warm welcome to potential visitors and provides a sense of our genuine hospitality, energetic vibe and invitation to take a road trip, explore our great outdoors, visit Theodore Roosevelt National Park and participate in countless activities, from golfing to art museums.

