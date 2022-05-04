BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday will present to state agency leaders his executive budget guidelines for the 2023-2025 biennium.
The governor will deliver the 2023-2025 Executive Budget guidelines at 10 a.m. in the Brynhild Haugland Room of the North Dakota State Capitol. The presentation will be livestreamed on the governor’s Facebook page. State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette will also address agency leaders.
What: 2023-2025 Executive Budget Guidelines
When: 10 a.m. CT Thursday, May 5, 2022
Where: Brynhild Haugland Room, North Dakota State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.