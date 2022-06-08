BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will welcome educators, students, administrators and community leaders to the sixth annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on Thursday, June 9, at Dickinson Middle School in person and virtually.
The daylong summit in Dickinson begins at 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT Thursday with a keynote address from the governor. This year’s featured speaker is retired Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley, who will share how the essential skills for life and learning are critical to the success and well-being of every child. The four-star general will discuss his involvement with the National Commission on Social, Emotional and Academic Development report and how every adult can be a champion for kids.
McKinley also will participate in an afternoon panel discussion with Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation for Doosan Bobcat North America, and Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen on the importance of ensuring that high school graduates are choice-ready for college, career or the military.
Recipients of the #InnovativeND Awards will be announced throughout the day.
The Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education provides a platform to bring together stakeholders across North Dakota communities to share existing ideas and practices, inspire new ones and empower networks that support transformation.
The free summit is part of Innovative Education Week, which includes IgniteND. Approximately 500 individuals have registered to attend the summit in person or virtually.
Members of the Jamestown High School Choir, the 2022-2023 Governor’s Choir, will perform at the summit.
Registration to attend the summit is free and may be completed at 2022InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.