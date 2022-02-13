BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will join officials in Fargo on Monday to help announce the grand total raised during North Dakota State University’s “In Our Hands” fundraising campaign and to announce a major matching grant being awarded to Grand Farm to advance autonomous agriculture technology.
The “In Our Hands” campaign was the largest higher education fundraising campaign in NDSU and state history, according to NDSU. The campaign launched publicly in October 2019 and surpassed its $400 million goal 20 months ahead of schedule. It officially ended Dec. 31, 2021.
NDSU EVENT
WHO: Gov. Burgum, NDSU President Dean Bresciani, NDSU Foundation President John Glover, alumnae Kristi Hanson, campaign co-chairs Robert and Sheila Challey and Steve and Mary Anne Swiontek, NDSU students Michael Hall and Brianna Maddock
WHAT: Press conference to announce the grand total of NDSU’s fundraising campaign
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. CT Monday, Feb. 14
WHERE: McGovern Alumni Center, 1241 N. University Drive, Fargo.
WHO: Gov. Burgum, North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman, state Sen. Ron Sorvaag, state Rep. Michael Howe, North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne, Grand Farm Director Brian Carroll
GRAND FORUM EVENT
WHAT: Press conference to announce major matching grant for Grand Farm
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CT Monday, Feb. 14
WHERE: The Prairie Den, 118 Broadway N., Suite 206, Fargo.