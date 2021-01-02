BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will deliver his 2021 State of the State address to a joint session of the 67th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the House chamber of the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.
The joint session will begin at 1 p.m., with the governor’s address scheduled to start at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Members of the media are asked to wear a media pass to ensure access to the House chamber. To receive a pass, please stop by the Governor’s Office on the first floor of the Capitol. For information about setup for electronic media, including live coverage, please contact Jason Steckler in Legislative Council at (701) 328-4262 or jjsteckler@nd.gov.
The State of the State address – Burgum’s fifth since taking office Dec. 15, 2016 – will be livestreamed at www.governor.nd.gov. Those interested in watching the address are encouraged to follow the livestream, as seats in the House chamber will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.