BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday will address attendees at the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s annual meeting at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford also plans to attend the meeting and will participate in a panel discussion on North Dakota’s energy future at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.
WHAT: Gov. Burgum addresses North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting
WHO: Gov. Burgum, Lt. Gov. Sanford
WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 22
WHERE: Rough Rider Center arena, 2209 Wolves Den Parkway, Watford City, N.D.