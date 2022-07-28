Bryan Klipfel

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the retirement of Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) Director Bryan Klipfel effective Dec. 31, thanking him for his more than 13 years of exceptional leadership of the agency and nearly 46 years of dedicated service to the State of North Dakota.

Klipfel has served as director of North Dakota’s workers’ compensation agency since 2009, currently overseeing a staff of about 260 WSI team members and a two-year budget of approximately $73 million. Prior to joining WSI, he served 30 years in the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the last four of those years as superintendent. Klipfel also served as interim executive director of Job Service North Dakota from 2019 until Jan. 1 of this year, when he returned to leading WSI full time.

Recommended for you