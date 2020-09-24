During a morning press briefing to update North Dakotans on the COVID-19 situation, Governor Doug Burgum outlined the new strategies now being implemented across the state to address the increase in state cases.
Burgum discusses:
- Longterm Care Facilities
- Quarantine Order Amended
- County Risk Levels
- Voter Appreciation
Read the full story in your Thursday, September 24th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.