BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Public Service, recognizing team members for their dedicated work in state government and making a positive difference in the lives of North Dakota citizens during an extremely challenging year.
“Team North Dakota members continue to provide excellent service to our citizens, often in new and innovative ways, delivering on our shared purpose to Empower People, Improve Lives and Inspire Success,” Burgum said. “The more than 900 nominations we received this year is a testament to team members’ exceptional work and a Governor’s Awards record. We are deeply grateful for these individuals, their teams and their tireless dedication to the state of North Dakota and its citizens.”
