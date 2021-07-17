Gov. Doug Burgum yesterday presented North Dakota’s highest citizen honor to the state’s first Olympic gold medal winners, officially inducting twin sisters and hockey world champions Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson into the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame.
Burgum presented the award and helped unveil the official portrait that will hang in the Hall of Fame at the Capitol in Bismarck during a public ceremony attended by over 150 family members, friends, state and local officials, and supporters at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, where the twins played for the University of North Dakota women’s hockey team.
Burgum noted that Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson are the first siblings inducted into the Hall of Fame and, at 32 years old, are also the second- and third-youngest individuals to receive the Rough Rider Award – only Roger Maris was younger.
Burgum announced the Lamoureux twins as the 45th and 46th recipients of the Rough Rider Award on June 11, 2020. A formal presentation of the award in 2020 was postponed because of obstacles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson rose to national and international prominence as members of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. Each contributed game-changing moments in the gold medal game, with Lamoureux-Morando tying the game near the end of regulation and Lamoureux-Davidson scoring the game-winning goal in the shootout. Lamoureux-Morando and Lamoureux-Davidson have further used their platform as gold medalists to promote gender equity and increased access for disadvantaged youth, forming the Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux Foundation in July 2019.
Lamoureux-Morando said the sisters have always appreciated the support they have received from Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota.
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson, who concurred with the selection of the Rough Rider Award recipients, assisted in unveiling the official portrait of the Lamoureux twins. The portrait was painted by Minot-based artist Vern Skaug, who since 1970 has painted many of the portraits hanging in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota Capitol.
The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens.