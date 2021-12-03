BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen, state legislators, business leaders and others in highlighting the critical importance of BSC’s future Polytechnic Education Center in meeting the state’s significant workforce needs.
State lawmakers approved and Burgum signed legislation last month providing $38 million for the BSC Polytechnic Education Center. Funding for the project was included in the governor’s Accelerate ND proposal announced in September, and Burgum thanked state legislators today for increasing the funding amount during their special session in November.
Burgum praised the project’s concept of equipping students with workplace-ready skills, credentials and degrees driven by local demand for customized career pathways. He also commended BSC’s leadership for embracing a polytechnic focus that is responsive to the unstoppable forces of demographics, economics, technology and culture that are creating challenges for higher education institutions across the country.
