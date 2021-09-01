BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a virtual press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) and hospital officials from across the state at 10 a.m. CT, Wednesday, Sept. 1, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.
Guest speakers will include: Dr. Nizar Wehbi, State Health Officer; Janice Hamscher, Chief Nursing Officer, Altru Health System; Dr. Cary Ward, Chief Medical Officer, CHI Health Midwest District; Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Officer, Essentia Health; Dr. Michael LeBeau, President and CEO, Sanford Health; Dr. Jeffery Sather, Chief of Medical Staff, Trinity Health.
WHO: Gov. Burgum, Dr. Wehbi, Janice Hamscher, Dr. Ward, Dr. Vetter, Dr. LeBeau and Dr. Sather
WHEN: 10 a.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 1
WHERE: Online via virtual press room
The press briefing will be streamed live on the NDDoH Facebook, NDDoH Twitter, and NDDoH YouTube channels.
No registration is necessary. Due to time constraints, not all questions submitted may be asked, and questions may be limited to one question per media outlet depending on volume.