American Flag Flown at Half Staff

American flag flying at half mast aka half staff against a clear blue sky

 CrackerClips

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

 

