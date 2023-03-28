BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of Monday’s shooting in Nashville, Tenn.
Burgum directs flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of shooting victims in Nashville
