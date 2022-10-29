Governor Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced six recipients of the Placemaking Planning Grant through the U.S. Economic Development Association’s (EDA) Statewide Public Space Initiative (SPSI). The governor was joined by EDA Administrative Director of the Denver Regional Office Jeffrey Burton in making the announcements during the 2022 Main Street ND Summit at the Bismarck Event Center.

 

Recommended for you