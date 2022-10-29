BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum announced six recipients of the Placemaking Planning Grant through the U.S. Economic Development Association’s (EDA) Statewide Public Space Initiative (SPSI). The governor was joined by EDA Administrative Director of the Denver Regional Office Jeffrey Burton in making the announcements during the 2022 Main Street ND Summit at the Bismarck Event Center.
“The Main Street Initiative team appreciates the passion of these grant recipients to develop projects that will enhance their communities and the overall attractiveness of North Dakota for businesses, economic activity and workforce,” Burgum said. “We received many strong applications with inspirational projects, and we are grateful for everyone who has shown dedication toward enhancing their communities.”
The intent of the SPSI Placemaking Planning Grant is to enhance the statewide attraction of businesses, promotion of economic activity, and retention and attraction of workforce. Funds from the grant will be used to support local governments in completing the planning phase of placemaking that involves economic resiliency, and diversification plans.
2022 SPSI Placemaking Planning Grant recipients
Walhalla, Langdon, and Cavalier were collectively awarded $100,000 to create a regional master development plan to attract visitors from distances, enable multi-day stays in the region and enhance local quality of life with year-round attractions at the Frost Fire Park.
Grand Forks was awarded $100,000 to support the planning of the Center for Exploration, a world-class destination children’s museum that will provide interactive learning activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) for people of all ages and abilities.
Harvey was awarded $55,350 to implement a 10-month planning activity focused on exploring how potentially available space located along or adjacent to its main street might be designed, managed and utilized for public placemaking use.
Mandan was awarded $100,000 to develop placemaking planning proposals for the redevelopment of the soon-to-be former high school site.
Milnor was awarded $50,000 to support the development of design guidelines, plans and strategies to provide guidance and information for the city and property owners who propose to undertake renovation, rehabilitation, maintenance, newconstruction and demolition projects.
West Fargo was awarded $100,000 to support a proposed downtown placemaking plan that seeks to help establish the downtown as the cultural center of the community, which is one of the eight core goals of the West Fargo Comprehensive Plan.
More information about the SPSI Placemaking Planning Grant can be found at msnd.link/EDA-Placemaking.