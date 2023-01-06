Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity.
Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut Investments, a concrete flooring company he operates with his son-in-law.
“Almost every business that I’ve got depends on local business,” Burchill told the Times-Record. “Enterprise Sale’s idea of local business is within a 60-mile radius of Valley City. Our customer base extends as far north as Hope and as far south as Oakes. With the hotel, its customers are travelers, and we’ve had great business. When I say great business, the people have been, for the most part, the tourists, the visitors to Valley City, have been fun people and they like coming back.” Burchill believes that if you treat people with respect, you will get some in return.
This journey all began with Bob Burchill, Greg’s father, who got his start right out of college by sweeping floors at what was then Enterprise Seed Company. With hard work and dedication, Burchill worked his way up to an ownership position within the company and his eye for opportunity shaped Enterprise and seeded the ground for new ventures.
Expanding their work from seeds, building grain bins and farm buildings, Enterprise was soon offering Honda vehicles to draw farmers into the store.
“(My dad) thought if we can do something that can get the farmer into our store, aside from buying a grain bin, is there any other reason to want to come here,” Burchill recalled. “ So he came up with the idea of talking to Honda, that was the idea of it and it’s sort of stuck ever since. It’s just another reason to come in, you don’t come in here to buy a grain bin or a building.”
