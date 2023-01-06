Greg Burchill at Enterprise Sales Office

Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity.

Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut Investments, a concrete flooring company he operates with his son-in-law.

