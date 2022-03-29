It’s no lapine matter -- the North Dakota Fur Swap saw plenty of attendees at the North Dakota Winter Show complex. Normally accompanied by some feathered friends, a bout of sickness saw only bunnies featured for the event, but that was plenty to draw in a number of prospective pet owners to the event.
