The 85th North Dakota Winter Show has saddled up and rode out of town, leaving in its wake a record attendance, eclipsing previous years and making it very clear that the spirit of the West is alive and well.
“I would say we had close to 45,000 people through this event center, and that kicked off Tuesday night,” Brandee Moore, manager of the Winter Show, said. “The Chili Cookoff was huge, that was a bigger thing than we had anticipated, the community really showed up for that.”
Turnout was so large that even the immense scale of the Winter Show Events Center was not enough to contain the enthusiasm. The parking lot alone was overflowing with vehicles, cars and trailers spilling out down the streets, filling up adjacent blocks and any available parking space that could be found. With an estimated 30,000 attending last year, the increased volume brought some growing pains, but the challenges were met ably by Moore’s dedicated staff.
“I have an amazing staff,” Moore said. “I have an amazing office staff that has been with me for two-and-a-half months that we’ve been working on this …it’s just been amazing. Everybody pulled together. Of course there’s always fall-aparts, there’s always some things that don’t go right … we were so packed in the rodeos that seating was packed, we were sold out and we had to cut ticket sales off.”
Read the full story in your Tuesday, March 15th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.