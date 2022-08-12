BobberTheWaterSafetyDog

Buffalo’s fire hall hosted the National Night to Unite on Wednesday evening, assembling an alliance of local protectors, from fire, emergency response and law enforcement, to demonstrate both their readiness to the community … and their gratitude.

“Because our communities treat us so well and they support us so well, they come to our fundraisers. Because of them, we can get the training and equipment we need,” Paul Tinjum, EMR Firefighter with Buffalo-area Quick Response Unit and Buffalo Fire, said. “It’s kind of a little payback to them, our appreciation to them for supporting us.”

