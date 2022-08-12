Buffalo’s fire hall hosted the National Night to Unite on Wednesday evening, assembling an alliance of local protectors, from fire, emergency response and law enforcement, to demonstrate both their readiness to the community … and their gratitude.
“Because our communities treat us so well and they support us so well, they come to our fundraisers. Because of them, we can get the training and equipment we need,” Paul Tinjum, EMR Firefighter with Buffalo-area Quick Response Unit and Buffalo Fire, said. “It’s kind of a little payback to them, our appreciation to them for supporting us.”
A great assembly of organizations and equipment was on full display outside the fire hall, which itself was opened up to allow for space for a banquet of hot dogs, burgers, fresh fruit – all paid for and served by local emergency responders, and a multitude at that.
“(It’s) kind of everybody in western Cass County. We set it up so that if they want to come and join our party, they’re welcome to come here and we’ll all share in the duties, share in the cost of putting it on,” Tinjum said. “Sharing the cost comes from all the departments, it’s our fundraisers or whatever monies we have. We buy the food and supply that to our community residents. So it’s the departments and the ambulance squads that are putting it on and we are sponsoring and paying for all the food.”
