BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is expanding the Brownfields Program to include petroleum contaminated sites. The annual Brownfields State Response Grant from the EPA is for environmental assessment and hazardous material cleanup activities.
The Brownfields Program aims to transform contaminated or potentially contaminated, underdeveloped, unproductive property into productive real estate. It is mostly known in North Dakota for remediating buildings contaminated with asbestos, although it can be used to address hazardous material contamination at any qualifying site. Increased federal funding in 2023 will allow for this expanded use.
Applications are open to units of government, including state entities, counties, cities, and municipalities. Learn more at deq.nd.gov/WM/Brownfields.