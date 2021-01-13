For 17 years, January has served as a month which calls people to action to recognize and respond to a serious, under-reported crime: Stalking.
The National Center for Victims of Crime launched the first National Stalking Awareness Month (NSAM) in January 2004, focused on raising awareness and helping develop better responses to the crime. They were inspired to create the national awareness campaign through a phone call the Stalking Resource Center received from Debbie Riddle. Debbie had lost her sister, Peggy Klinke, when she was murdered by her former intimate partner who had been stalking her. Debbie wanted to do whatever she could to help prevent cases that ended that way, hoping to make community and law enforcement responses better.
