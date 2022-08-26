The main lawn of Valley City State University was bursting with activity on a cool and cloudy evening, thronging with students and community members, blending business and education into a true marketplace.
“The start of the year activities are always a bit cramped together, very active the first couple of weeks,” VCSU President Al LaFave said. “The orientation activities for our new freshman and now this activity involves our students having a chance to see what’s available on campus to be involved with, but also what’s in the community.”
There were dozens of tables and booths set up, reflecting a wide sampling of what Valley City has to offer – from university clubs and activity organizations, like the conservation club, to area businesses and groups, like What’s Going On and the Barnes County Visitor’s Center – and students milled among the booths, playing games, enjoying treats and visiting with their neighbor across the bridge.
“It’s just really a great opportunity for community members and our campus community to meet each other and enjoy a late summer day,” LaFave said.
Even area political leaders, like Representative Cole Christiansen and Senator Mike Wobbema, took the time to attend, serving up ice cream floats against the backdrop of the star-spangled banner.
Events like this serve to cement an important link between the City of Bridges and the university which bears its name, and President LaFave hopes to continue to strengthen this bond.
“These kinds of things are so important for us and our students,” LaFave said. “We want them to know what’s available to them in the community here as well. Not just here on campus but throughout the entire Valley City community.”
The annual marketplace isn’t the only community-connecting event VCSU has planned. The last Summer Nights on Central is going to be wholly led by VCSU, and LaFave described the upcoming “Summer Vikes on Central” as a complementary event to the market.
“We have a thing coming up on Sept 8 with Summer Vikes on Central. We’re going to get the band together … and as many of these students as possible, walk across the walking bridge, come downtown and just enjoy taking the students to the business center. Tonight, the business center has come to the students.”
