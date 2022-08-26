VCSUMarketplace

The main lawn of Valley City State University was bursting with activity on a cool and cloudy evening, thronging with students and community members, blending business and education into a true marketplace.

“The start of the year activities are always a bit cramped together, very active the first couple of weeks,” VCSU President Al LaFave said. “The orientation activities for our new freshman and now this activity involves our students having a chance to see what’s available on campus to be involved with, but also what’s in the community.”

Recommended for you